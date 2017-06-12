Man Spends 17 Years In Prison For Crime Committed By Lookalike

An man has been released from a Kansas prison after serving 17 years for a crime he didn’t commit after his lookalike was found.

Richard Jones was sentenced to 19 years in prison for armed robbery in 1999 even though he constantly pleaded his innocence. He spent 17 years in a jail for for the offence which was carried out by a lookalike who unfortunately shared the same name with him.

Jones was jailed in 1999 after an eyewitness claimed he was the robber. However, during a new hearing into his case the same witness could not tell Jones from a man called Ricky who looked just like him. Jones also lived on the other side of Kansas while his lookalike lived where the robbery happened. It also turned out that there was no physical, DNA or fingerprint evidence.

While in prison, other inmates had told Jones about another man in jail who looked exactly like him and even shared his first name. After realizing this could be the man who committed the crime, Jones contacted the Midwest Innocence Project, a non-profit organisation that provides legal services to the wrongly-convicted.

One of the attorneys working on the case said: “We were floored by how much they looked alike.

The group discovered Ricky lived near the scene of the crime, in Kansas City, Kansas, while Jones lived in Kansas City, Missouri. Jones’ lawyers also argued that Jones had said he was with his girlfriend and her family at the time of the crime.

“When I saw the picture of my double it all made sense to me,” Jones said.

