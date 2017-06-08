Man stabs wife to death over trivial matter, his reason for this act will shock you

Kogi State Police command has arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his wife to death during an argument over housekeeping money. The suspect, 30-year-old Abdulahi Garuba, was among 13 suspects paraded on Wednesday in Lokoja by the Kogi State Police Command. The murder was said to have been committed at Ihima, in the Okehi Local …

The post Man stabs wife to death over trivial matter, his reason for this act will shock you appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

