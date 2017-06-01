Pages Navigation Menu

Man stripped unclad and almost lynched for stealing fan from Lagos church (Photo)

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A young man, who attempted to steal a fan from a branch of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Onifade Town, Ayobo area of Ogun State yesterday, was apprehended. The suspect, identified as Dele, told the mob that almost lynched him that he stole the fan because he needed money to buy gari, rice and […]

