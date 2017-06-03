Pages Navigation Menu

Man tells his wife and children to forget about his property, if she dares to divorce him

A 39-year-old fruit seller identified as Amidu Olalere has told an Igando Customary Court on Friday in Lagos that his children will never inherit my property either dead or alive if my wife divorces me. Olalere said this while responding to a divorce suit filed by his wife, Adeola, for the dissolution of their 11-year …

