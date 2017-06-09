Pages Navigation Menu

Man tries to suffocate pregnant girlfriend because she refused to name their baby after him

A Florida man has been charged with trying to suffocate his pregnant girlfriend over an argument about what to name their baby. Raul Lopez, 18, and his girlfriend got into a heated exchange at a Walmart Wednesday after he suggested their baby be named after him. His girlfriend wasn’t too fond of the idea, WBBH-TV […]

