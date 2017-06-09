Man U ready to table £70million for Belotti

Manchester United are looking to act quickly in the transfer window and are ready to make a huge £70million offer for Andrea Belotti, according to Tuttosport.

After United qualified for Champions League football next season, Jose Mourinho is eager to bolster his attacking options and is eyeing up the Torino striker as well as Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata.

The Italian newspaper claims that Jorge Mendes is currently in Milan for negotiations and has informed Torino of United’s willingness to make a bid to put pressure on the Serie A outfit.

However, the offer would still fall short of the 23-year-old’s 100million (£88m) release clause.

United also face stiff competition from AC Milan and they have already had a bid turned down by Torino for Belotti.

The Italy international was in fine form last season for Torino, who finished 9th in Serie A on 53 points.

Belotti netted 28 goals in all competitions in the 2016-17 campaign and Torino will be desperate to keep their star player for another season.

Meanwhile, United are also targeting Spanish striker Morata, who won La Liga and the Champions League with Madrid last season.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu and United are thought to have already had a £52million offer rejected by the Spanish giants.

However, as reported yesterday, the Old Trafford outfit suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Morata after he admitted it would be ‘crazy to leave Real Madrid’ this summer.

‘I want to be playing and to be important to the squad, particularly next year when there is the World Cup,’ said Morata.

‘But I want to fight for my place here, I would be crazy to leave Real Madrid.’

