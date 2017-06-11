Man Utd agree to sign Victor Lindelof

Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Swedish international centre-back Victor Lindelof from Benfica for 35 million euros, the Europa League champions announced on Saturday.

“Manchester United is pleased to announce that it has reached agreement with Benfica for the transfer of Victor Lindelof, subject to a medical examination, international clearance and personal terms,” United said in a statement.

“A further announcement will be made once the transfer is complete.”

The Portuguese club later confirmed that the deal was worth 35 million euros (£31m, $39.5m) and also included a 10 million euro bonus.

Lindelof, 22, joined Benfica from home-town club Vasteras SK in 2012 and has won three Portuguese league titles and two Portuguese Cups during his time in Lisbon.

Lindelof is in line to become the second centre-back signed by United manager Jose Mourinho following last year’s £30 million capture of Ivory Coast international Eric Bailly from Villarreal.

Mourinho also has England pair Chris Smalling and Phil Jones at his disposal, along with Argentina international Marcos Rojo, while Dutch utility man Daley Blind has slotted into central defence on occasion.

Lindelof will be United’s first new signing of the close season.

They are also in the market for a striker, having included Zlatan Ibrahimovic, currently sidelined by a serious knee injury, on their list of players due to be released on Friday.

The post Man Utd agree to sign Victor Lindelof appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

