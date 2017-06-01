Pages Navigation Menu

Man Utd reject £60m Real Madrid David de Gea bid

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have turned down a £60m Real Madrid offer for David de Gea, according to Sky sources. The Spain goalkeeper was within minutes of joining Real in August 2015 only for the deadline-day deal to collapse, and he went on to sign a new Manchester United contract. That deal has two years to run, […]

