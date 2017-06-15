Man Utd sign £31m Lindelof from Benfica

Manchester United have completed the signing of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m. The Sweden international, 22, travelled to Manchester on Wednesday to discuss terms and have a medical. Lindelof, who has won 12 caps for Sweden, becomes United’s most expensive defender, overtaking the £29.1m paid for Rio Ferdinand in 2002. “I’m thrilled,” said […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

