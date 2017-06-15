Pages Navigation Menu

Man Utd sign £31m Lindelof from Benfica

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Manchester United have completed the signing of defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m. The Sweden international, 22, travelled to Manchester on Wednesday to discuss terms and have a medical. Lindelof, who has won 12 caps for Sweden, becomes United’s most expensive defender, overtaking the £29.1m paid for Rio Ferdinand in 2002. “I’m thrilled,” said […]

