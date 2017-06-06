Man Utd top Forbes’ most valuable club

Manchester United top Forbes’ Most Valuable Soccer Teams List for the first time in five years, with the club now worth £2.86bn.

The Europa League winners lead the way over La Liga rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid, who drop to third after winning a Champions League and La Liga double.

According to the US business magazine, Barcelona have a current value of £2.82bn and Real, who were ranked first for the past four years, are worth £2.77bn.

Rounding out the top five are Bayern Munich at £2.10bn and Manchester City, who have moved above Arsenal, at £1.61bn.

Six Premier League teams feature in the top 10, with United, City and the Gunners joined by Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham. The other is Serie A giants and Champions League finalists Juventus.

United generated revenues of £593m during the 2015-16 season, some £60m more than both Barcelona and Real Madrid.They are also by far the most profitable football club in the world, posting operating income of £223m – £83m more than runners-up Real Madrid. “Manchester United’s return to the top spot is a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen,” said Mike Ozanian, assistant managing editor at Forbes Media. Forbes’ top 10 world’s most valuable football teams: 1) Manchester United – US$3.69bn (£2.86bn)

2) Barcelona – $3.64bn (£2.82bn)

3) Real Madrid – $3.58bn (£2.77bn)

4) Bayern Munich – $2.71bn (£2.10bn)

5) Manchester City – $2.08bn (£1.61bn)

6) Arsenal – $1.93bn (£1.50bn)

7) Chelsea – $1.85bn (£1.43bn)

8) Liverpool – $1.49bn (£1.15bn)

9) Juventus – $1.26bn (£980m)

10) Tottenham – $1.06bn (£820m)

