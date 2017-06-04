Man Utd transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Old Trafford – Goal.com
Manchester United are willing to let David De Gea join Real Madrid in the summer, but only if the Spanish giants meet their £80 million valuation of the goalkeeper. The Spain international was on the verge of leaving for the Spanish capital in 2015 …
