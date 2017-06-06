Man vows to spread HIV, rapes and infects 13-year-old girl in Cross River State

One Edet James Asuquo, have been arrested by the Cross River State Police Command for reportedly raping and infecting a 13-year-old girl with the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The State’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, while speaking to newsmen disclosed that Edet has been charged to court. It was gathered that Edet confessed that he was […]

The post Man vows to spread HIV, rapes and infects 13-year-old girl in Cross River State appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

