Man,22, Docked Over Motorcycle Theft – Leadership Newspapers

Posted on Jun 19, 2017


Man,22, Docked Over Motorcycle Theft
The police in Ekiti on Monday arraigned one Ojo Sola in an Ekiti Magistrates' Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged stealing of a motorcycle. The prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the 22-year-old committed the offence on April 28
