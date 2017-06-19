Man,22, Docked Over Motorcycle Theft

The police in Ekiti on Monday arraigned one Ojo Sola in an Ekiti Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged stealing of a motorcycle.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the 22-year-old committed the offence on April 28 at about 10.00 am at Falegan area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale told the court that the accused stole one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle valued at N217,000, property of Mr Omoike Marcel.

According to him, the accused committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol.1 Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty while his counsel, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, applied for his bail.

The prosecutor, on his part, asked for an adjournment to enable him peruse the case file and assemble his three witnesses.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ajibade said the sureties must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction and have a verifiable address.

She adjourned the case till July 6 for hearing. (NAN)