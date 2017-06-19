Pages Navigation Menu

Man,22, Docked Over Motorcycle Theft

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Crime

The  police in Ekiti  on Monday arraigned one Ojo Sola  in  an Ekiti  Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti over alleged stealing of a  motorcycle.

The  prosecutor, Sgt. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that  the  22-year-old   committed the offence on April 28 at about 10.00 am at Falegan area in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale told the court  that the accused stole one Bajaj Boxer motorcycle valued at N217,000, property of Mr Omoike Marcel.

According to him,  the accused  committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code Cap C16 Vol.1 Laws of Ekiti State,  2012.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty  while his counsel, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, applied for his bail.

The prosecutor, on his part, asked  for an adjournment  to enable him peruse the case file and assemble his three witnesses.

The Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Ajibade, granted bail  to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with two   sureties in like sum.

Ajibade said the sureties must be resident  within the court’s jurisdiction and have  a verifiable address.

She adjourned the case till  July 6 for hearing. (NAN)

