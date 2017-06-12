Manager advises Ranger’s supporters against wild jubilation

The Manager, Rangers International FC of Enugu, Amaobi Ezeaku, has advised the clubs’ supporters to always control their emotions during matches to avoid sanctions by the League Management Company (LMC).

He made the call while speaking on Monday in Enugu.

Ezeaku advised the supporters to stay away from whatever could dent their record as one of the most well behaved supporters club in the Nigeria league.

“Our supporters need to behave themselves even though football is an emotional game, they should not be carried away by emotions.

“Although, all are passionate for the victory of Rangers but then there is a way they can do it and that is by singing and clapping for the players during matches.

“The LMC frowns at encroachment on the pitch and the technical crew arena during matches until players and officials have entered the resting room.

“Whatever that might have happened is now in the past, we thank our fans for their steadfastness and solidarity with Rangers,’’ Ezeaku said.

He acknowledged the fact that supporters were the bedrock of every club and appreciated the supporter’s criticisms of the club, saying that it had made the team to sit up.

“Our supporters keep us going and push us to victory because they always make us to be on our feet all the time.

“We miss them so much but in this situation we cannot help it that is why we want to be doing well so as to woe our supporters back in their large numbers.

“I am happy we will have the opportunity of playing in front of our supporters after the victory over Akwa Utd on Sunday,’’ he said.

Ezeaku urged them to come out en-mass to support the club as always.

