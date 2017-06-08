Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

5 possible new clubs for Joe Hart as Ederson’s arrival leaves him further down the Man City pecking order – Mirror.co.uk

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Mirror.co.uk

5 possible new clubs for Joe Hart as Ederson's arrival leaves him further down the Man City pecking order
Mirror.co.uk
Joe Hart found himself surplus to requirements when Pep Guardiola rocked up at Manchester City and decided he was not good enough with the ball at his feet. He was shipped off on a season-long loan to Torino before last summer's transfer window …
Confirmed: Ederson joins Manchester City in big-money transferIrish Independent
Ederson's secret weapon could revolutionise Man City's attackYahoo Sports
Ederson arrives at Manchester City with reputation for big boot and sharp stoppingThe Guardian (blog)
Pulse Nigeria –Vanguard –Daily Star –The Independent
all 75 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.