Manchester City completes the signing of Ederson from Benfica

Manchester City have completed the signing of Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica, the Premier League club announced on Thursday. The announcement came a week after Benfica said they had agreed to sell the 23-year-old to City for ¤40m, making him the second most expensive goalkeeper ever. Ederson will officially become a City player on July …

