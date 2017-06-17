Manchester City: Kelechi Iheanacho’s time in Manchester is up – Man City Square
Man City Square
Manchester City: Kelechi Iheanacho's time in Manchester is up
Man City Square
After mustering up only five starts this Premier League season, Kelechi Iheanacho's future in the Etihad looks dim. What is the next step for the young Nigerian? When Kelechi Iheanacho first stepped on the field for his Manchester City debut, the …
