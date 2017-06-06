Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Man City want Mendy & Bertrand as part of four-man full-back overhaul – Goal.com

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Man City want Mendy & Bertrand as part of four-man full-back overhaul
Goal.com
Manchester City are in the market for four new full-backs this summer, including both Benjamin Mendy and Ryan Bertrand, Goal understands. Reports on Tuesday morning suggested City were closing in on a deal for Southampton left-back Bertrand as a …
Manchester City Transfer News: Ryan Bertrand Negotiations Reported, Top RumoursBleacher Report
Manchester City closing in on Southampton's Ryan BertrandSkySports
Ryan Bertrand to Manchester City: Southampton defender closes in on summer transferExpress.co.uk
90min –The Empire of The Kop – a blog about Liverpool F.C. (blog) –The Times (subscription) –WhoScored.com
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.