Man City want Mendy & Bertrand as part of four-man full-back overhaul – Goal.com

Man City want Mendy & Bertrand as part of four-man full-back overhaul
Manchester City are in the market for four new full-backs this summer, including both Benjamin Mendy and Ryan Bertrand, Goal understands. Reports on Tuesday morning suggested City were closing in on a deal for Southampton left-back Bertrand as a …
