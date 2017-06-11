Manchester United agree deal to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m (35m euros). United say the deal is now subject to international clearance, the agreement of personal terms and a medical, which will take place next week. Lindelof, who has been capped 12 times by his country, is due to …

The post Manchester United agree deal to sign Victor Lindelof from Benfica appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

