Manchester United bid for Ivan Persic has been accepted by Inter Milan

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Manchester United are close to making their first signing of the season after Serie A giants Inter Milan accepted a €52million(£45.3m) bid for Croatian star Ivan Perisic. Red Devils manager, Jose Mourinho is keen to add quality to his side after they qualified for the UEFA Champions League courtesy of winning the Europa League with …

