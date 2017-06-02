Manchester United bid for Ivan Persic has been accepted by Inter Milan

Manchester United are close to making their first signing of the season after Serie A giants Inter Milan accepted a €52million(£45.3m) bid for Croatian star Ivan Perisic. Red Devils manager, Jose Mourinho is keen to add quality to his side after they qualified for the UEFA Champions League courtesy of winning the Europa League with …

The post Manchester United bid for Ivan Persic has been accepted by Inter Milan appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

