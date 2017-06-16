Manchester United Legend Ryan Giggs Keen On Southampton Job

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs is reportedly keen on the vacant managerial post at Southampton.

Ryan Giggs has been linked with various jobs since stepping down as Manchester United assistant following the arrival of Jose Mourinho last summer, but he has not yet landed his first permanent role in management.

Giggs did spend a short spell in charge of United after David Moyes was sacked in April 2014, winning two, drawing one and losing one of his four Premier League games at the helm.

Puel was officially sacked on Wednesday following prolonged speculation but it is understood that there was a feeling within the club that he had been told last week his spell at St Mary’s was over after one season

Former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel had been the favourite to succeed the sacked Claude Puel at St Mary’s, but he is understood to be waiting for a Champions League club to become available.

Frank de Boer and Mauricio Pellegrini are also thought to be on Southampton’s shortlist after Puel’s one-year spell in charge came to an end.

