Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho needs to learn from Paul Pogba’s performance vs England – Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester Evening News
|
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho needs to learn from Paul Pogba's performance vs England
Manchester Evening News
Manchester United's Paul Pogba was the star man for France in the international friendly v England at the Stade de France. Share; Comments. By Charlotte Duncker. 15:22, 14 JUN 2017; Updated 15:25, 14 JUN 2017. SportOpinion. Play Video. Play. Mute.
Paul Pogba shows off Chinese inspired hairstyle
Manchester United fans should be excited to see Paul Pogba in action next season, says Red Devils legend Ryan Giggs
'He's got everything' – Pogba tipped for big second season at Man United after bossing England friendly
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!