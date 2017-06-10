Manchester United signing Victor Lindelof is like Gerard Pique – Manchester Evening News
Manchester Evening News
Manchester United signing Victor Lindelof is like Gerard Pique
Manchester Evening News
Victor Lindelof has kicked off Jose Mourinho's summer spending, with Manchester United agreeing a £30.7m deal for the Benfica centre back. A long-term target for Mourinho, the 22-year-old was mooted to complete a move to Old Trafford in January – only …
