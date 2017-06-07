Manchester United to play 8 pre-season games (FULL SCHEDULE) – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Manchester United to play 8 pre-season games (FULL SCHEDULE)
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United is scheduled to play at least eight pre-season games this summer – including two against Real Madrid. Jose Mourinho's men will be back in training after their post-season break on July 8 ahead of a five-game tour of the US. In the US …
Transfer news LIVE updates: Arsenal done deal, Man Utd's Mbappe bid, Liverpool, Chelsea
Sergio Ramos set to ask for staggering £336000-a-week deal at Real Madrid
Real Madrid's lesson to Manchester United: Invest, work hard, and wait
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!