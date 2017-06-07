Pages Navigation Menu

Manchester United topple Real Madrid off Forbes football rich list

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

 Manchester United have overtaken record UEFA Champions League winners, Real Madrid, as the world’s most valuable football club, going by statistics provided by business magazine Forbes. Manchester United were valued at $3.69 billion (about £2.86 billion, about N1.476 trillion) and returned to the top of the annual list for the first time in five years. …

