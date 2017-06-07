Manchester United world’s most valuable football team, overtake Real Madrid – Fox Sports
Manchester United world's most valuable football team, overtake Real Madrid
MANCHESTER United have overtaken Real Madrid as the world's most valuable football team, US magazine Forbes announced on Tuesday in its annual global list ranking the sport's wealthiest clubs. United's enduring brand appeal and aggressive …
