Mancini Appointed As Zenit’s New Manager

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Sports

Russian giants, Zenit St Petersburg has appointed Roberto Mancini as their new manager on a two year deal.

Mancini comes in after the exit of Lucescu, who led Zenit to a third place finish and was eliminated in the last 32 of the Europa League.

Zenit have now appointed former Manchester City and Inter manager, who won the league with both clubs.

Since his exit from Manchester City, Mancini won the Turkish cup with Galatasaray, before joining Inter Milan.

