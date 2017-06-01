Pages Navigation Menu

Mancini named manager of Zenit St. Petersburg

Posted on Jun 1, 2017

 Zenit St Petersburg on Thursday announced the appointment of former Manchester City manager, Roberto Mancini, as manager ahead of their 2017/18 season. The club wrote on its website, “Zenit football club welcomes Roberto Mancini to Saint Petersburg and wishes him success as manager of the white-and-blues.” Zenit have signed a three-year deal with the 52-year-old …

