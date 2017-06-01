Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Many times Zari Hassan’s late ex-husband Ivan flaunted wads of cash and wealth on social media (photos)

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

Late Ugandan billionaire businessman and Zari Hassan’s ex-husband, Ivan Ssemwanga was buried last Tuesday at his hometown in Kayunga, Uganda. Friends and family threw bundles of dollars into his grave as his casket was being lowered, perhaps to signify the flamboyant moneybag’s immense wealth. Check out photos of the various times he flaunted wads of …

The post Many times Zari Hassan’s late ex-husband Ivan flaunted wads of cash and wealth on social media (photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.