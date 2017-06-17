Marcel Keizer Appointed As New Ajax Manager

Ajax has appointed Marcel Keizer as their new manager, following the exit of Peter Bosz from the team.

Keizer was in charge of the reserve team at Ajax, and has now been trusted with the senior team.

The former Cambuur coach signed a two-year deal with the Amsterdam side with an option for a third.

“The conversations we had were really positive and I also feel trust from the club,” Keizer told Ajax’s official website.

“I was setting out to lead Jong Ajax to another good season in the Jupiler League, but in football things can suddenly change. This is obviously a very good opportunity that I will grab with both hands.”

