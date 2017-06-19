Marco Verratti Threatens To Boycott PSG Pre-season Training

Marco Verratti is contemplating missing the start of Paris Saint-Germain’s pre-season training in order to force through a move to Barcelona, reports L’Equipe.

Verratti is Barca’s main transfer target this summer and the Italian wants to leave the French capital.

PSG chiefs do not want to sell the midfielder, although the player himself has intimated to his current club he is keen to move to the camp Nou this summer.

As such, Verratti is considering not turning up for the first day of PSG’s pre-season training, which starts on July 4.

Verratti is valued in excess of €80 million (£69.9m) by PSG, who will do everything possible to keep him at the club despite his latest threat.

Conte would love to be reunited with Verratti – who has described the Chelsea manager as ‘the best coach I have ever worked with’ previously – but he may be tempted elsewhere.

During the meeting with Henrique, he stated that his preference was to join Barcelona, who have made the 24-year-old a priority signing.

