Marginalized: Abuja indigenes protest naked, threaten to issue quit notice to FCT residents (Photos/Video)

Some native Abuja indigenes stormed the entrance of the National Assembly Abuja this morning, lamenting that they’ve been marginalized. According to SaharaReporters they also threatened quit notice to resident of the nation’s capital. However, an online commenter revealed that the Gbagi (Gwari) tribe of Northern Nigeria, were not really unclad, adding that its their traditional wear […]

The post Marginalized: Abuja indigenes protest naked, threaten to issue quit notice to FCT residents (Photos/Video) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

