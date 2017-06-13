Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Marginalized: Abuja indigenes protest naked, threaten to issue quit notice to FCT residents (Photos/Video)

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Some native Abuja indigenes stormed the entrance of the National Assembly Abuja this morning, lamenting that they’ve been marginalized. According to SaharaReporters they also threatened quit notice to resident of the nation’s capital. However, an online commenter revealed that the Gbagi (Gwari) tribe of Northern Nigeria, were not really unclad, adding that its their traditional wear […]

The post Marginalized: Abuja indigenes protest naked, threaten to issue quit notice to FCT residents (Photos/Video) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.