Maritime Varsity: Itsekiri call for renaming of site practically inconsequential—Gbaramatu

YOUTHS of Gbaramatu kingdom, Warri South West local government area, Delta state have described their Itsekiri neighbor’s call for renaming of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko as a “practically inconsequential appeal for cheap recognition.

The youths under auspices of Gbaramatu Youth Assembly were reacting yesterday to Itsekiri based Niger Delta Omega (NIDO) group’s call that the university be remained NMU, Okerenghigho over Itsekiri’s insistence that Okerenkoko, site of the varsity belongs to Omadino community of Itsekiri.

Timiyan Jackson, National Coordinator, Gbaramatu Youth Assembly, in a statement said, “We do not want to join issues with our closest Itsekiri neighbors on very frivolous and trivial matters, but we warn that utterances capable of impeding the existing peace enjoyed by both ethnic nationalities should be avoided.

“Okerenkoko where the Maritime University is located is one of Gbaramatu kingdom’s oldest communities and is headquarters of Gbaramatu Ward in the delineation of Warri South Local Government Area of Delta state.”

The group said NIDO’s effort in clamouring for employment opportunities for her indigenes from International Oil Companies as well as demand for critical infrastructural from both federal and state governments is applaudable in tandem with but that such salient demands should not be used as yardstick for the propaganda.

“Calling for renaming of our pre-colonial and colonially recognized and gazetted community in Gbaramatu Kingdom as well as renaming of the university is inciting, practically inconsequential and should be disregarded”, the group concluded.

The post Maritime Varsity: Itsekiri call for renaming of site practically inconsequential—Gbaramatu appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

