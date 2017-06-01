Pages Navigation Menu

Mark Angel YouTube comedian nabs 1M subscribers with his style of humour – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mark Angel YouTube comedian nabs 1M subscribers with his style of humour
Pulse Nigeria
He joins just a few Internet sensations to have 1m subscribers on his YouTube channel. Anytime from now, Mark Angel should expect a big shiny Gold Creator Award from YouTube. On June 29, 2013, Mark Angel uploaded his first video on his YouTube …

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.