Mark Angel YouTube comedian nabs 1M subscribers with his style of humour – Pulse Nigeria
|
Mark Angel YouTube comedian nabs 1M subscribers with his style of humour
Pulse Nigeria
He joins just a few Internet sensations to have 1m subscribers on his YouTube channel. Anytime from now, Mark Angel should expect a big shiny Gold Creator Award from YouTube. On June 29, 2013, Mark Angel uploaded his first video on his YouTube …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!