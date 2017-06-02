Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mark Zuckerberg, John Legend Tackle Donald Trump For Withdrawing U.S From Paris Climate Agreement

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments

The founder and CEO of the world’s social media giant Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg has reacted to the recent action taken by President Trump to withdraw the United states from Paris Climate agreement.

Trump, while giving a speech at the white house, said the Paris Climate accord was a disadvantage to the US, adding that he was elected to protect the American people.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Howver, Zuckerberg sees Trump’s

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.