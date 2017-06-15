Marketers beg Fed Govt to clear N800b debt – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Marketers beg Fed Govt to clear N800b debt
The Nation Newspaper
Marketers yesterday spoke of financial constraints, begging the Federal Government to pay them N800billion spent on fuel import. The cash also covers interest on bank loans. The marketers , which are owing banks over $1.2 billion, appealed to Acting …
Unpaid N800b subsidy arrears threaten banks, downstream sector
