Marobuk Drops 2017 Menswear Collection Titled “Regal Man”

Just a few days after debuting its first female collection, Marobuk fashion label has released its menswear collection named “The Regal Man”.

The brand which is gradually taking the Nigerian fashion industry by storm showcased some of his designs at the just concluded African Fashion Week Nigeria 2017. Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna and former Mr Nigeria runner up Austin Igwilo who are known for their sartorial choices modeled the pieces from the collection.

The collection exude designs that are classy, timeless and regal. What makes these pieces the ideal choice is that they are created from high quality fabrics, with embellishments at strategic points.

You definitely cannot go wrong bejewelled in any of these pieces for a casual day wear or a smart night out.

Credits:

Designer: Chidiebere Ekwunife @marobuk

Models: @ikogbonna @austinigwilo

Shot by: @ayoalasi for @alasistudios

MUA: @lekeshades

Sandals: @yomicasual

Stylist: @ettidesigns

Publicist: @moafricapr

