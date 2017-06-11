Marquinhos Calls Cavani, A Goalscoring Genius

Paris Saint Germain defender, Marquinhos is quite pleased with the form Edison Cavani showed in the 2016-17 season.

Cavani played out wide when Ibrahimovic was in France, but has been moved to his favoured central role since his exit. And he didn’t disappoint.

The Uruguay international was brilliant in front of goal and scored 49 goals in 50 appearances for PSG.

“Edi was already one of our strongest players, but the number of goals he has scored this season is just unbelievable,” Marquinhos told the club’s official website.

“He works hard for the team, is always very positive and gives everything for his team-mates, which is very important.

“He has scored some fantastic goals like the one against Bordeaux that was like [Rabah] Madjer or the lob versus Nancy.

“And there is his own special, where he gets to the near post for a finish.

“He is a genius as a goalscorer.”

