‘Marry Me And Don’t Work A Day Again In Your Life’, Don Jazzy Flirts With Model

Don Dorrobucci be bragging on Insta!! Italian-Ghanaian model Andrea Manuela Giaccaglia, dropped a sassy photo of her with the caption ‘Real women Hustle Hard #BossLady #FleekingThroughTheHustle #ItsTheWeekend #TGIF #CirocLife #BecauseItsFriday #LoveLife #LiveLaughLove’ – And Don Jazzy dropped a comment insinuating that the real women will not work again if the marry him. Source: Instagram

The post 'Marry Me And Don't Work A Day Again In Your Life', Don Jazzy Flirts With Model appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

