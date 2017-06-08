Martime varsity: Ijaw sues for Itsekiri support

By Emma Amaize

WARRI—CHAIRMEN of Gbaramatu Communities in Warri South-West Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, appealed to their neighbouring Itsekiri ethnic group to embrace peace and work towards the successful take-off of the Nigerian Maritime University, NMU, Okerenkoko, in October.

Chairman of the group, Mr. Sheriff Mulade, who made the call in a statement in Warri, said: “There is need for the prevailing peace between Ijaw and Itsekiri in Warri to be sustained and clearly, the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko, is for the good of all Nigerians.

“We strongly appeal to our Itsekiri neighbours to embrace peace and let us work together because the establishment of the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko is a welcome development for us as a people. All hands must be on deck to ensure the early take-off of the university.

“Let us not create unnecessary tension in Gbaramatu Kingdom to prevent smooth academic take-off of the university. Our Itsekiri neighbours should be wary of enemies of progress in the area and should not allow themselves to be used to cause breach of the peace in order to prevent the formal take off of the institution, which is aimed at accelerating development in the Niger Delta region.”

The post Martime varsity: Ijaw sues for Itsekiri support appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

