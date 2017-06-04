Mashatile urges ANC to attend to the cries of ordinary citizens – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Mashatile urges ANC to attend to the cries of ordinary citizens
Eyewitness News
The ANC Gauteng chairperson says in order for the ANC to return to its former glory, it needs to be responsive to the cries of the people. Gauteng ANC leader Paul Mashatile. Picture: GCIS. African National Congress ANC · ANC Elective Conference …
Mashatile urges ANC to mend division
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!