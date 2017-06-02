Massacre: 14 shot dead, many wounded in Ogoniland – Vanguard
Massacre: 14 shot dead, many wounded in Ogoniland
There has been a massacre in Sime, Tai Local Government Area of Ogoniland, Rivers State as 14 persons have been reported dead while many were equally wounded following a bloody clash between cult groups in the early hours of Friday. The clash is …
