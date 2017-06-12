Pages Navigation Menu

MASSOB calls for peace with Arewa Youth Group

The  leader of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Ralph Uwazurike, has appealed for peace as he holds consultation with Northern groups in Kaduna. Mr. Uwazurike, who led a delegation of Igbo leaders from the South East, told some youth groups in Kaduna on Monday that MASSOB had pursued …

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

