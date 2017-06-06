Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Maswanganyi confirms letter to Prasa board, won’t reveal its contents – Citizen

Posted on Jun 6, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Citizen

Maswanganyi confirms letter to Prasa board, won't reveal its contents
Citizen
Prasa Board Chairman, Popo Molefe ( 2nd frm L) , Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters (C) and United Commuter Voice Representative Thabo Josias Morukhuladi in Johannesburg Parkstation, 7 April 2015, as the part of the miniser's Imbizo walk about.
Prasa board given 7 days to explain why it should not be axedEyewitness News
PRASA: Minister must continue all investigations into billions wasted – Manny de FreitasPoliticsweb
Prasa board set to be dissolvedeNCA

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.