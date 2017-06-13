Mathieu Valbuena set to seal move from Lyon to Fenerbahce – ESPN FC
Mathieu Valbuena set to seal move from Lyon to Fenerbahce
Mathieu Valbuena is on the verge of completing a move from Lyon to Fenerbahce after arriving in Turkey to undergo a medical. Valbuena, 32, is expected to sign a two-year contract, with a further year an option, after ending his two-season spell at Lyon.
