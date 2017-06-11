Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

May plans to prop up her weakened government by striking deal with minor party of Irish unionists – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

May plans to prop up her weakened government by striking deal with minor party of Irish unionists
Washington Post
LONDON — Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to strike a deal with a small unionist party in Northern Ireland to prop up her government slipped into confusion early Sunday, as the two potential partners issued contradictory statements about the success
Theresa May's election victory will prove pyrrhic indeedThe Guardian
Tottering Theresa May names new UK Cabinet as critics circleABC News
Britain's May seeks deal with Northern Irish party to cling to powerReuters
BBC News –BBC News –Leadership Newspapers –Daily Mail
all 3,419 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.