Mayweather, Conor McGregor Fight Finally Happening

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Boxing, News | 0 comments

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce he is coming out of retirement to fight UFC superstar Conor McGregor. Rumors of the fight had been making rounds for a while. Mayweather has been vocal about his desire to exit retirement with a fight the mixed martial arts fighter. McGregor when […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

