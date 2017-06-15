Mayweather To Fight McGregor In August

Floyd Mayweather, who has won multi-division titles in boxing, will fight mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor come August 26.

Both fighters took to social media to confirm the highly anticipated crossover fight on Wednesday.

The fight will take place under normal boxing rules in Las Vegas, despite McGregor having never fought in a boxing ring, either as an amateur or a professional.

Mayweather, on the other hand is regarded as one of the best in the sports, after ending his career with a perfect 49-0 record.

McGregor has been pushing for the fight for a while now and Mayweather is set to take home $100 million from the fight.

The post Mayweather To Fight McGregor In August appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

