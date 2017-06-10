Mbas donates house to widow

A businessman and philanthropist, and Paul Harris Fellow of Rotary International Ozonkpu Mbas in Anambra State has extended his acts of generosity to a widow in the community, Mrs. Ngozi Adi Ekenta.

He built and donated a storey building to her as well as financing her petty trading activities. Chief Ekpe who had awarded full secondary school scholarship to ten students at Ide Girls’ Secondary School Enugwu Ukwu in the past five years, pledged to actively assist the less privileged in the society as long as God gave him the capacity to do so.

Addressing members of the Rotary Club of Njikoka Chapter, the club President, Chief Francis Nwabasili praised Chief Ekpe for his humanitarian services and requested wealthy members of the community to emulate his good example. He observed that Chief Ekpe was not embarking on these laudable projects because he was wealthy but because of his love for humanity and interest in assisting the less privileged.

